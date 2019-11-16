Play

Whyte signed a contract with the Steelers on Saturday.

Facing a mountain of injuries following Thursday's literal slugfest against the Browns, Whyte is expected to be an insurance policy in the case James Conner (shoulder) or Benny Snell (knee) are unable to play Week 12 against the Bengals.

