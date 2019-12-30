Whyte ran for one yard on three carries in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

Even with James Conner (quadriceps) inactive, Whyte played a minimal role on offense and finishes the 2019 season with 122 yards on 24 carries in six games. Most of that (84 yards) came in two games in which he also caught his only target for nine yards. The Steelers' backfield is unsettled heading into 2020, but Whyte is unlikely to have a major role.