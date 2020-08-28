Head coach Mike Tomlin said Whyte (groin) is day-to-day after missing Friday's practice, Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Whyte exited Tuesday's practice with a groin injury and hasn't returned to the practice field yet, but Tomlin appears optimistic that he can make it back soon. The 23-year-old has an uphill climb to make the roster spot since the Steelers drafted Anthony McFarland in April, and any missed practice time works against his odds.

