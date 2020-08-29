White (groin) returned kicks during Friday's scrimmage, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Mike Tomlin relayed that Whyte was day-to-day earlier Friday, but the 23-year-old running back's work as a returner should mean he's good to go moving forward. It'll be tough for Whyte to secure a roster spot this year, but perhaps a strong showing as a returner can do the trick.

