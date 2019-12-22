Whyte rushed six times for 22 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Jets.

It's not saying much, but Whyte was the team's most effective option on the ground after James Conner exited with a thigh injury. Whyte had eight more rushing yards on one carry fewer than Benny Snell, while Jaylen Samuels mixed in with seven yards on three carries and 32 more yards on four catches. Even if Conner sits against the Ravens in Week 17, none of the Steelers' other running backs will be advisable options, as nobody has been able to grab the job by the horns.