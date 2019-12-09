Whyte totaled 41 yards on five carries and caught his only target for nine yards in Pittsburgh's 23-17 win over Arizona on Sunday.

Benny Snell continues to be the primary running back with James Conner (shoulder) still unable to play but Whyte seems to have pulled even with -- if not ahead of -- Jaylen Samuels in the ground game. In the past three games Whyte and rushed 14 times for 94 yards compared to 54 yards on 16 carries for Samuels. The anticipated return of Conner in Week 15 against the Bills could diminish Whyte's fantasy value although Samuels could still play a role in the passing game.