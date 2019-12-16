Play

Whyte ran for five yards on two carries in Pittsburgh's 17-10 loss to Buffalo on Sunday night.

Signed just one month ago to provide depth in Pittsburgh's beleaguered running game, it should come as no surprise that Whyte's role would be greatly diminished by the return of James Conner. At this point there is little reason to have Whyte on fantasy rosters.

