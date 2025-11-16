Williams is in concussion protocol and has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Steelers Senior Director of Communication Burt Lauten reports.

Williams returned the opening kickoff for 20 yards but was ruled out before the start of the second quarter. His absence will primarily affect the Steelers' special-teams unit, as Williams has been working as one of the club's top kick and punt returners. D'Shawn Jamison has replaced Williams in the return game.