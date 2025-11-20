Steelers' Ke'Shawn Williams: Full participant Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (concussion) was listed as a full participant at Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Williams' return to full participation puts him on track to suit up Sunday at Chicago, though he will need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. If given the green light to play, Williams will likely continue to contribute primarily on special teams.
More News
-
Steelers' Ke'Shawn Williams: Limited to open week•
-
Steelers' Ke'Shawn Williams: Done for Week 11 due to concussion•
-
Steelers' Ke'Shawn Williams: Inked to Pittsburgh's active roster•
-
Ke'Shawn Williams: Gets practice squad spot with Pitt•
-
Ke'Shawn Williams: Waived by Steelers•
-
Steelers' Ke'Shawn Williams: Leading receiver in exhibition win•