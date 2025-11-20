default-cbs-image
Williams (concussion) was listed as a full participant at Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Williams' return to full participation puts him on track to suit up Sunday at Chicago, though he will need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. If given the green light to play, Williams will likely continue to contribute primarily on special teams.

