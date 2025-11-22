Steelers' Ke'Shawn Williams: Good to go for Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bears, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Williams was concussed in last week's win over the Bengals but was able to gain clearance for Week 12. The wide receiver has logged just four offensive snaps this season but has played 48 on special teams across six appearances.
More News
-
Steelers' Ke'Shawn Williams: Full participant Thursday•
-
Steelers' Ke'Shawn Williams: Limited to open week•
-
Steelers' Ke'Shawn Williams: Done for Week 11 due to concussion•
-
Steelers' Ke'Shawn Williams: Inked to Pittsburgh's active roster•
-
Ke'Shawn Williams: Gets practice squad spot with Pitt•
-
Ke'Shawn Williams: Waived by Steelers•