Williams (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bears, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Williams was concussed in last week's win over the Bengals but was able to gain clearance for Week 12. The wide receiver has logged just four offensive snaps this season but has played 48 on special teams across six appearances.

