Steelers' Ke'Shawn Williams: Inked to Pittsburgh's active roster
The Steelers signed Williams from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.
Williams joined the Steelers' practice squad in late August after failing to make the team's 53-man roster at the end of training camp. Though he hasn't been elevated this season, the undrafted rookie out of Indiana could make his NFL regular-season debut against the Browns on Sunday due to the absence of Calvin Austin (shoulder). Austin's absence opens the door for Williams to serve on special teams as a returner on kickoffs and punts.