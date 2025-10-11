The Steelers signed Williams from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Williams joined the Steelers' practice squad in late August after failing to make the team's 53-man roster at the end of training camp. Though he hasn't been elevated this season, the undrafted rookie out of Indiana could make his NFL regular-season debut against the Browns on Sunday due to the absence of Calvin Austin (shoulder). Austin's absence opens the door for Williams to serve on special teams as a returner on kickoffs and punts.