Williams secured both of his targets for 55 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 31-25 preseason win over Jacksonville.

Williams has impressed during camp while working solely with the second and third units, and he led the team in receiving yards Saturday while finding the end zone late in the fourth quarter. Roc Taylor has drawn plenty of attention during camp due to his size and physicality, but Williams has played on the inside and outside during camp while making solid catches regularly, and he showcased his potential late in Saturday's preseason opener. The 23-year-old isn't guaranteed a spot on the Steelers' 53-man roster to begin the regular season, but if he continues to make am impact during camp and preseason play, he could also make a case for some playing time at some point during the 2025 campaign since the Steelers don't have many receivers with established roles behind DK Metcalf.