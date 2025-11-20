Williams (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Williams entered the league's concussion protocol during the Steelers' Week 11 win over the Bengals. His ability to practice Wednesday -- albeit in a limited capacity -- is a sign that he is progressing through the protocol. However, Williams would not be allowed to play against the Bears on Sunday unless an independent neurologist clears him from the league's five-step concussion protocol. He has mostly served in a return role on special teams and has logged 291 yards on six kickoff returns and 112 yards on 11 punt returns across six regular-season games.