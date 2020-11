Dotson (illness) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Dotson missed Friday's practice and is in jeopardy of being inactive for the first time this season. The rookie fourth-rounder has started two games this season, but even if he's able to shake off this injury, he'll likely serve as a backup to right guard David DeCastro.