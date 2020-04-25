Steelers' Kevin Dotson: Pittsburgh lands in fourth round

The Steelers selected Dotson in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 135th overall.

Dotson (6-foot-4, 310) was overshadowed as a prospect by former Lafayette teammate Robert Hunt, but Dotson was a highly productive four-year starter for the Cajuns at guard and played an indispensable role in building their unstoppable rushing attack. Dotson probably doesn't have much in the way of tools, but he has a sufficient frame to play guard in the NFL and his college accomplishments otherwise indicate the potential to develop an NFL-level skill set.