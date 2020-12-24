site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' Kevin Dotson: Practices at full speed
RotoWire Staff
Dotson (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Dotson missed the last two weeks, but he's on track to return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Colts. Dotson should slot in as the backup right guard behind David DeCastro.
