The Steelers signed Foelsch on Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Less than a week after being waived by Pittsburgh, Foelsch is now getting another chance with the team. He's still probably on the outside looking in in terms of earning a spot on the final 53-man roster for 2025, with Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith and Darnell Washington all very likely to occupy the top three slots on the depth chart at tight end.