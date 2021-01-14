site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' Kevin Rader: Back via future contract
RotoWire Staff
Jan 14, 2021
1 min read
Steelers signed Rader to a reserve/future contract Thursday.
Rader appeared in two games with the Steelers this season, Week 17 and last weekend's wild-card loss to the Browns. The tight end out of Youngstown State will now get an opportunity to continue his development with the organization.
