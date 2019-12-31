Play

Rader signed a reserve/future contract with the Steelers on Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Rader spent most of the season on the Steelers' practice squad, though he was let go briefly during November. The 24-year-old is still looking to make his NFL debut since going undrafted out of Youngstown State in 2018.

