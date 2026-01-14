The Steelers signed Henry to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Henry was a free agent for the majority of the season, joining the Browns in Week 14 and eventually ending the season with the Steelers. In his one game active, the 26-year-old played five snaps on special teams without appearing on the stat sheet. The third-year pro will participate in Pittsburgh's offseason activities and attempt to earn a spot on the active roster next season.