Alexander agreed to terms on a contract with Pittsburgh pending the results of a physical, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Barring any unforeseen results from this physical, Alexander should be set to vie for a significant role with Pittsburgh, which also added fellow inside linebackers Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts via free agency this offseason. The 28-year-old Alexander has been plagued by injuries throughout his career, playing just 38 regular-season games from 2018 to 2021. However, he did play all 17 regular-season games for the Jets in 2022, tallying 69 tackles -- the most since his 2017 season with Tampa Bay. The 227-pound linebacker is regarded as one of the league's most athletic off-ball linebackers when healthy, showcasing unique for his movement skills in space. Alexander would be a natural fit in the Steelers' veteran-laden defensive unit.