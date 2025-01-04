Allen (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Allen will be the Steelers' emergency quarterback for Saturday's regular-season finale. He'll only see the field if Russell Wilson and Justin Fields were both forced to exit due to injury, illness or ejection.
More News
-
Steelers' Kyle Allen: Emergency QB again for Week 15•
-
Steelers' Kyle Allen: Emergency QB versus Cleveland•
-
Steelers' Kyle Allen: Emergency QB for Week 10•
-
Steelers' Kyle Allen: Passes for 193 yards Friday•
-
Steelers' Kyle Allen: Lands in Pittsburgh•
-
Bills' Kyle Allen: Bad development for positioning•