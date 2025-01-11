Allen (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
As the Steelers' emergency quarterback Saturday, Allen will only be allowed to see the field if both starter Russell Wilson and backup Justin Fields were to be taken out of the game due to injury, illness or ejection.
