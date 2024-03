The Steelers agreed to terms on a contract with Allen on Monday, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Allen lands in a quarterback room that just brought in new faces Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Currently Wilson looks to be the favorite to start, though coach Mike Tomlin has stated that Fields will get opportunities to compete. Allen, meanwhile, looks firmly comfortable as the No. 3 option on the depth chart. He served as the backup to Josh Allen in 2023.