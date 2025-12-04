Duggar (hand) did not practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Duggar popped up on the injury report Thursday with a hand injury, and the inability to practice may be a sign he will not be able to suit up for Sunday's game against the Ravens. The strong safety played 99 percent of defensive snaps in last Sunday's game against the Bills and logged five tackles (one solo) in the loss. If Dugger is ultimately unable to play, Chuck Clark will likely start Sunday against Baltimore.