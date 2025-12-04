Duggar (hand) did not practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Duggar popped up on the injury report Thursday with a hand injury, and the inability to practice may be a sign he will not be able to suit up Sunday. The strong safety played 99 percent of defensive snaps in last Sunday's game against the Bills and logged five tackles (one solo) in the loss. If the veteran is unable to suit up, Chuck Clark will likely start Sunday against the Ravens.