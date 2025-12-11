Dugger (hand) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Dugger missed last Sunday's loss to the Ravens due to a hand injury, but the safety has bounced back and has been cleared of any injury designation before Monday's game against the Dolphins. The 2020 second-round pick is set to suit up Monday as the starting strong safety alongside Jalen Ramsey, looking to get back to the 99 percent or higher defensive snap share he had produced since Week 6.