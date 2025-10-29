The Steelers acquired Dugger (knee) and a 2026 seventh-round pick from the Patriots in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

After starting all 13 regular-season games in which he appeared last season, Dugger fell out of favor under the new coaching staff in New England and logged just 44 percent of the defensive snaps across the first seven weeks of the season before being inactive with a knee injury in Week 8. With DeShon Elliott (knee) looking at a multiweek absence, the Steelers needed another safety. Dugger joins Chuck Clark, Jabrill Peppers and Juan Thornhill at the position in Pittsburgh.