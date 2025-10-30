Dugger (knee) fully participated in practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Dugger missed this past Sunday's game against Cleveland due to a knee issue. He was then traded from New England to Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Dugger's ability to log a full session Thursday suggests he's healthy enough to play Sunday against Indianapolis, but he may not have had enough time to be fully up to speed with Pittsburgh's playbook. Mike DeFabo of The Athletic mentions that the Steelers have a "contingency plan" at strong safety if Dugger isn't ready for a full workload.