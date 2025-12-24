Dugger tallied seven tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Pittsburgh's win versus the Lions on Sunday.

Dugger had his best performance of the campaign during the victory, as he racked up a season-high seven tackles in addition to recording his first sack. The 2020 second-round pick has compiled just 32 tackles (17 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and an interception across seven outings, but he'll look to be more productive across the final two games of the season.