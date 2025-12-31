Dugger recorded eight tackles (five solo) and one interception during the Steelers' 13-6 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Dugger's eight tackles Sunday were a season high, and he nabbed his second interception of the season when he jumped in front of a pass from Shedeur Sanders intended for Jerry Jeudy early in the fourth quarter. Since being traded by the Patriots to the Steelers in October, Dugger has logged 40 tackles (22 solo), including 1.0 sacks and five pass defenses (one interception and a pick-six) across eight regular-season games with Pittsburgh.