Dugger recorded three tackles (all solo) and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown, in Sunday's 34-12 win over Cincinnati.

With Pittsburgh ahead by just four points and the Bengals driving late in the third quarter, Dugger intercepted a Joe Flacco pass intended for Tee Higgins and returned it 73 yards for a touchdown. It was Dugger's first pickoff as a member of the Steelers and his first touchdown since he scored three times with New England in 2022. Since being traded to Pittsburgh on Oct. 28, Dugger has posted 12 tackles and two defensed passes over three contests.