Dugger (hand) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Dugger was a recent addition to the injury report on Thursday with a hand injury and was unable to practice due to the issue. In the absence of the defensive back, Chuck Clark will likely start at strong safety. It is also worth considering, based on the Steelers' willingness to move Jalen Ramsey to safety, that recently signed Asante Samuel may also see some reps across from the former cornerback in the deeper portions of the field.