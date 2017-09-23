Steelers' L.J. Fort: Activated to 53-man roster
Fort was promoted to the active roster Saturday, the team's official site reports.
Fort likely figures to slide in at depth linebacker. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Fort will presumably remain a special teams asset.
