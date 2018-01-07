Steelers' L.J. Fort: First sack since 2012 in Week 17 win
Fort, who recorded one tackle (solo) for a sack, in the Week 17 win over the Browns, finished the 2017 season with 11 tackles (nine solo), including one sack in 15 games.
The sack was Fort's first of the season, and his first since 2012 when he was, ironically, with the Browns. Fort played less than eight percent of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps, and is seen primarily as a special teams player, limiting his fantasy value.
