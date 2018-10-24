Steelers' L.J. Fort: Practices in full
Fort (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Fort has not seen the field since Week 5 due to a lingering ankle injury, but appears to be nearing a full recovery. If the rotational linebacker is able to continue practicing without limitations as the week continues, he should be expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Browns.
