Fort totaled six tackles (all solo) including a sack and recovered a fumble for a touchdown during Sunday's 41-17 win over the Falcons.

With Vince Williams (hamstring) inactive, the seldom-used Fort took advantage of an increase in playing time and recorded his most tackles in a game since October 2012. The sack was his first of the season, and his recovery of Matt Ryan's fumble in the end zone was his first career touchdown. If Williams can't go in Week 6, Fort will get another opportunity when they visit the Bengals, who they have beaten the last five meetings.