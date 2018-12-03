Steelers' L.J. Fort: Sets career high for tackles
Fort led the team with 12 tackles (nine solo) during Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Chargers.
Coming in to the contest Fort had just 23 tackles this season and had never recorded more than 10 in a single game. His 12 tackles were more than he had all last season and his 35 tackles are a personal best. Next up is Oakland - who Pittsburgh defeated 38-35 in their last meeting in 2015.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...