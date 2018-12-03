Fort led the team with 12 tackles (nine solo) during Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Chargers.

Coming in to the contest Fort had just 23 tackles this season and had never recorded more than 10 in a single game. His 12 tackles were more than he had all last season and his 35 tackles are a personal best. Next up is Oakland - who Pittsburgh defeated 38-35 in their last meeting in 2015.