Fort was held out of Wednesday's practice with an apparent ankle injury, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Fort allegedly sustained the ankle injury during Sunday's win over the Falcons. His absence during Wednesday's session raises real concerns regarding his status for Sunday. More certainty pertaining to his availability should become apparent as Sunday inches closer. If he can't play, Matthew Thomas could be asked to play a bigger role for the divisional tilt.

More News
Our Latest Stories