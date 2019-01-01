Fort recorded eight tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.

The unrestricted free agent finishes the 2018 season with 48 tackles including one sack and one fumble recovery in 15 games. The 48 tackles exceeded his career total of 35 tackles over three seasons. He made $1.3 million over the past two seasons with Pittsburgh and could be a bargain if he returns to backup Vince Williams and Jon Bostic at inside linebacker in 2019.

