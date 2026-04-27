The Steelers signed Marjan as an undrafted free agent Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Marjan ended his college career at Kansas, making 14-of-17 field goals (including a career-long attempt of 55 yards) and converting all 40 of his extra point tries. Current Steelers kicker Chris Boswell suffered some inconsistencies near the end of the 2025 season, so Marjan is likely a training camp addition to help Boswell tighten up his game with some competition. Boswell is well regarded as one of the league's most productive kickers, so it would take a ridiculous collapse by him and a stellar showing by Marjan to change any positions on the depth chart by September.