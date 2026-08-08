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Steelers' Lance Mason: Claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Steelers claimed Mason off waivers from the Seahawks on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin will head to Pittsburgh after being let go by the defending Super Bowl champions Thursday, though Mason faces an uphill battle to make the Steelers' 53-man roster, given the top-4 tight ends on the depth chart are Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Robert Tonyan and Jaheim Bell. During his final college season with the Badgers, Mason caught 30 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns across 11 games.

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