McCutcheon secured three of four targets for 52 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 19-10 preseason win over the Panthers.

After being held without a catch during last week's exhibition matchup, McCutcheon ended the preseason on a high note Thursday, and he recorded the team's lone touchdown in the victory. Despite his performance Thursday, the 26-year-old seems like a long shot to make the Steelers' 53-man roster.