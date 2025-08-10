McCutcheon secured both of his targets for 14 yards during Saturday's 31-25 preseason win over the Jaguars.

McCutcheon was cut from the Steelers' practice squad last November, but he rejoined the organization on a reserve/future contract in mid-January. Even if he makes more of an impact in subsequent preseason games, he'll likely have to settle for a practice squad role, at best, in 2025.