Steelers' Lance McCutcheon: Tallies two catches in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCutcheon secured both of his targets for 14 yards during Saturday's 31-25 preseason win over the Jaguars.
McCutcheon was cut from the Steelers' practice squad last November, but he rejoined the organization on a reserve/future contract in mid-January. Even if he makes more of an impact in subsequent preseason games, he'll likely have to settle for a practice squad role, at best, in 2025.
