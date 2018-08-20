Steelers' Landry Jones: Continues fighting for a roster spot
Jones looked solid during a two-minute drill Sunday, completing 4-of-5 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown in less than a minute, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic PGH reports.
This is positive news for Jones, who has had limited opportunities to impress Coach Mike Tomlin, although he is a perfect 4-of-4 for 83 yards and a touchdown in limited action this preseason. After sitting out last Thursday against Green Bay, he should see action in the final two games against Tennessee and Carolina before any roster decisions are made.
