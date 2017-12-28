Steelers offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert said Thursday that Jones will serve as the Steelers' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Browns, Tim Benz of TribLive.com reports. "Ben [Roethlisberger isn't] there [Sunday], so [Cleveland will] get a little taste of Landry Jones. So we don't know what to expect from them. We'll have Landry Jones in there." Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has yet to confirm that Jones will start in place of Roethlisberger.

Though the Steelers have secured a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs, they could still claim home-field advantage throughout the postseason with a win and a Patriots loss to the Jets in Week 17. With New England a heavy favorite in their game, however, it appears the Steelers may already be conceding a Patriots victory and will instead turn their attention to resting key players Sunday, if Gilbert's comments are to be believed. Jones was evasive when asked if he would start against the Browns, telling Benz that it was a "coach's decision." More information on the status of Roethlisberger should be known no later than shortly after inactives are released about 90 minutes before the Sunday's 1 p.m. EST kickoff, in the event Tomlin declines to comment on the matter beforehand. In spot action across his five seasons in the league, Jones has completed 59.9 percent of his passes and has a 7:6 TD:INT ratio, numbers that won't necessarily make him attractive fantasy dart if he does in fact receive the start. Jones' upside would be further limited without the Steelers' top two playmakers in Le'Veon Bell -- who Gilbert also said would sit out Sunday -- and Antonio Brown (lower leg) flanking him.