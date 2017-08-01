Steelers' Landry Jones: Exits training camp with abdominal injury
Jones exited Monday's practice with an abdominal injury and did not return, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Fortunately Jones will have a day to rest, as the Steelers are off on Tuesday before resuming practice Wednesday afternoon. Look for rookie fourth-rounder Joshua Dobbs to work as the No. 2 arm in training camp until he returns.
More News
-
Steelers' Landry Jones: Signs two-year deal with Pittsburgh•
-
Steelers' Landry Jones: Throws for three touchdowns versus Browns•
-
Steelers' Landry Jones: Expected to start in Week 17•
-
Steelers' Landry Jones: Looks competent in loss to the Patriots•
-
Steelers' Landry Jones: Filling in for Roethlisberger•
-
Steelers' Landry Jones: Will start in Week 7•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
2 ET: 14-team standard mock draft
Follow along LIVE with each pick from our CBS Sports staff as we take part in a 14-team standard...
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....