Jones exited Monday's practice with an abdominal injury and did not return, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Fortunately Jones will have a day to rest, as the Steelers are off on Tuesday before resuming practice Wednesday afternoon. Look for rookie fourth-rounder Joshua Dobbs to work as the No. 2 arm in training camp until he returns.

