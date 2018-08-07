Steelers' Landry Jones: Expected to start in preseason opener
Jones is expected to be the starting quarterback for Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
While Jones will be getting the start in the absence of Ben Roethlisberger (rest), the Steelers will likely want to see more out of fellow backups Josh Dobbs and rookie Mason Rudolph. With Rudolph seen as a legitimate candidate to serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Big Ben, Jones will need to have a fairly impressive season to warrant a spot on Pittsburgh's final roster.
