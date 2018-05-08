Jones likely will have to battle 2017 fourth-round pick Joshua Dobbs for a roster spot, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reports.

Pittsburgh's decision to draft Mason Rudolph in the third round hints at disappointment with Dobbs as a developmental project more so than any issue with Jones, who has served as Ben Roethlisberger's top backup since midway through the 2015 season. However, the Steelers could clear up some cap space by keeping Dobbs instead of Jones as their No. 3 quarterback, if they deem Rudolph ready to handle the No. 2 role. The team can save $1.9 million by releasing Jones, compared to only $275,438 for Dobbs, per OverTheCap. Jones may thus need to beat out Rudolph in order to stick on the roster ahead of Dobbs.