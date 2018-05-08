Steelers' Landry Jones: Not assured of roster spot
Jones likely will have to battle 2017 fourth-round pick Joshua Dobbs for a roster spot, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reports.
Pittsburgh's decision to draft Mason Rudolph in the third round hints at disappointment with Dobbs as a developmental project more so than any issue with Jones, who has served as Ben Roethlisberger's top backup since midway through the 2015 season. However, the Steelers could clear up some cap space by keeping Dobbs instead of Jones as their No. 3 quarterback, if they deem Rudolph ready to handle the No. 2 role. The team can save $1.9 million by releasing Jones, compared to only $275,438 for Dobbs, per OverTheCap. Jones may thus need to beat out Rudolph in order to stick on the roster ahead of Dobbs.
More News
-
Steelers' Landry Jones: Throws touchdown in win•
-
Steelers' Landry Jones: Officially in as starter for Week 17•
-
Steelers' Landry Jones: Could get starting nod in Week 17•
-
Steelers' Landry Jones: Productive in extended duty Saturday•
-
Steelers' Landry Jones: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Steelers' Landry Jones: Practices Wednesday•
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...