Jones (abdomen) did not participate in Sunday's practice, Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Jones apparently is still dealing with the reprocussions of an abdominal injury that forced him to leave practice early last Monday. After not returning to the field, Jones still is yet to practice in nearly a week, and the team is yet to provide an update on the backup's timetable for recovery. Until he is able to return, rookie Josh Dobbs will continue to serve as the team's No. 2 in training camp.