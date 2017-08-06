Steelers' Landry Jones: Not practicing Sunday
Jones (abdomen) did not participate in Sunday's practice, Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Jones apparently is still dealing with the reprocussions of an abdominal injury that forced him to leave practice early last Monday. After not returning to the field, Jones still is yet to practice in nearly a week, and the team is yet to provide an update on the backup's timetable for recovery. Until he is able to return, rookie Josh Dobbs will continue to serve as the team's No. 2 in training camp.
More News
-
Steelers' Landry Jones: Exits training camp with abdominal injury•
-
Steelers' Landry Jones: Signs two-year deal with Pittsburgh•
-
Steelers' Landry Jones: Throws for three touchdowns versus Browns•
-
Steelers' Landry Jones: Expected to start in Week 17•
-
Steelers' Landry Jones: Looks competent in loss to the Patriots•
-
Steelers' Landry Jones: Filling in for Roethlisberger•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How does Cutler impact Miami's wideouts?
In the wake of Ryan Tannehill's injury, Miami's addition of Jay Cutler should help DeVante...
-
Cutler doesn't change Dolphins' offense
Ryan Tannehill is likely out for the year, but the Dolphins have signed Jay Cutler, which is...
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...